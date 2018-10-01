Bolaji Ayorinde Emerges Oyo SDP Governorship Candidate

Other aspirants had withdrawn to support Ayorinde’s candidature.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 01, 2018

Bolaji Ayorinde, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, has emerged the Social Democratic Party (SDP) governorship candidate in Oyo State at the end of the primary held on Monday.

Ayorinde emerged by affirmation and a 'yes' vote, being the sole aspirant.

After the event, SDP Chairman in Oyo State, Kola Balogun, described Ayorinde's emergence as a positive development for the party in Oyo State and for the emergence of "good governance and responsible government in Oyo State.

Balogun expressed optimism about the candidate, stating that Ayorinde would bring professional excellence to the state.

Speaking on the outcome of the election, Ayorinde pledged to dedicate himself to the emergence of a government that will enthrone social justice and equitable distribution of the resources of the state for the benefit of the residents.

He also pledged to make Oyo State very attractive state for investors.

