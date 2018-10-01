Fintiri Wins Battle Of Ex-Governors To Nick Adamawa PDP Gov Ticket

Fintiri polled 1,625 votes. His closest rival, Jameel Zubairu, polled 465 votes, followed by former Governor, Bala James Ngilari, who garnered 76 votes; while Aliyu Ahmed settled for eight votes, Umar Ardo got just one vote.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 01, 2018

Ahmed Umar Fintiri, former acting Governor of Adamawa State, has polled 1,625 votes to emerge the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state for the 2019 governorship election.

Fintiri floored four other aspirants to emerge winner in the primary.

Fintiri rose to prominence after the impeachment of the then Governor of Adamawa State, Murtala Nyako, and succeeded him as the acting Governor, notably clearing the backlog of salary arrears owed civil servants in the state.

However, at the end of his reign, he was also charged to court for alleged N2.9billion fraud.

SaharaReporters, New York

