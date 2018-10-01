Imo Traditional Rulers Abolish Caste System

Traditional rulers in Imo State have endorsed the abolition of the caste system.

They have also called for those affected by the caste system, popularly known as Osu, Diala and Ohu, to be accepted as equal citizens.

The decision was reached on Monday after a resolution at a joint meeting organised by a civil society group, Initiative for The Eradication of Traditional and Cultural Stigmatization in Our Society (IFETACSIOS), on Monday.

According to NAN, 24 traditional rulers endorsed the abolition.

Eze Franklin Okafor, Chairman of Council of Traditional Rulers in Oguta Local Government Area, who led the royal fathers, said: “This system is evil and devilish; our people cannot intermarry with others, while a major deprivation is meted on the affected people due to fetish tradition.

“We have resolved today that we will partner with IFETACSIOS group to carry the crusade against caste system to the entire Igbo land and ensure that it was abolished."

Professor Dele Odigbo, another traditional ruler in the area, who noted that the notion was against constitutional provisions, as it is a violation of human right of association, said those considered to fall in the class of caste system are deprived of certain privileges.

He also noted that the resolution will ensure a sense of belonging.

Stella Ogechukwu, President of the IFETACSIOS, said the organisation had launched the campaign in various states in the South-East.

She said: “Our royal fathers are the major key players in this struggle and that is why we are partnering with all of them to see how we can end this evil system and to set our people free from bondage.

“The IFETACSIOS group is advocating for the abrogation of Osu, Ohu, Ume and Diala caste system in Igbo land which have done more harm than good."