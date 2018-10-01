Imo Traditional Rulers Abolish Caste System

24 traditional rulers endorsed the abolition.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 01, 2018

Traditional rulers in Imo State have endorsed the abolition of the caste system.

They have also called for those affected by the caste system, popularly known as Osu, Diala and Ohu, to be accepted as equal citizens.

The decision was reached on Monday after a resolution at a joint meeting organised by a civil society group, Initiative for The Eradication of Traditional and Cultural Stigmatization in Our Society (IFETACSIOS), on Monday.

According to NAN, 24 traditional rulers endorsed the abolition.

Eze Franklin Okafor, Chairman of Council of Traditional Rulers in Oguta Local Government Area, who led the royal fathers, said: “This system is evil and devilish; our people cannot intermarry with others, while a major deprivation is meted on the affected people due to fetish tradition.

“We have resolved today that we will partner with IFETACSIOS group to carry the crusade against caste system to the entire Igbo land and ensure that it was abolished."

Professor Dele Odigbo, another traditional ruler in the area, who noted that the notion was against constitutional provisions, as it is a violation of human right of association, said those considered to fall in the class of caste system are deprived of certain privileges.

He also noted that the resolution will ensure a sense of belonging.

Stella Ogechukwu, President of the IFETACSIOS, said the organisation had launched the campaign in various states in the South-East.

She said: “Our royal fathers are the major key players in this struggle and that is why we are partnering with all of them to see how we can end this evil system and to set our people free from bondage.

“The IFETACSIOS group is advocating for the abrogation of Osu, Ohu, Ume and Diala caste system in Igbo land which have done more harm than good."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Human Rights Court Orders Police To Unseal Peace Corps Headquarters, Awards N12.5m Damages
0 Comments
10 Months Ago
CRIME School Proprietor, 3 Others Arraigned In Kano Over Sodomy Scandal
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Human Rights Abuja Bus Station Bombings: SSS Arrests Father Of Mastermind
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Human Rights Lawyer Accuses Nigerian Army Of Land Grab, Contempt Of Court, Petitions NHRC, AGF
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Human Rights Secretary To The Delta State Government Held Hostage By Women Protesting Attacks By Fulani Herdsmen
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Human Rights UNVEILED: The Cross River Community Where Girls Are Sold To Pay Off Debts
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: APC Shifts Lagos Governorship Primary
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Elections I'm Sad And I Feel Cheated, But I'll Listen To Tinubu, Says Akintola As He Steps Down
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Elections Sanwo-Olu: I Forgive Ambode And I Hope He Regains His Balance After Tomorrow’s Contest
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Elections APC National Working Committee Meets Ambode In Lagos
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ambode Reveals Sanwo-Olu’s 'Records Of Rehabilitation' At Gbagada General Hospital
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME UniJos Student Killed 24 Hours After Admitting He Could 'Die In The Struggle'
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Missing Major General's Car Found In Plateau Pond
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Entertainment 'Four More My Daddy' — Olamide Sides With Ambode In Lagos Governorship Tussle
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Elections Nothing To Justify Plans To Deny Ambode Second Term – Osinbajo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections BREAKING: Ribadu Takes 'Painful Decision' To Withdraw From Adamawa APC's Gov Primary
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Money Naira Gains As Politicians Pump ‘Election Dollars’ Into Economy
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics BREAKING: Tinubu Suggests Ambode Deviated From His 'Lagos Master Plan'
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad