President Muhammadu Buhari has hosted Pastor William Kumuyi, the General Superintendent of Deeper Life Bible Church, at the State House in Abuja.

The pastor and his wife, Esther, in the company of other pastors, Chike Onmuasoanye and Samuel Afuwape, were received by the president, on Monday.

This is the second time the General Superintendent would visit the Aso Villa since Buhari became Nigeria’s president. He was received by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo in 2016.