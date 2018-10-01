Not Everyone Will Support You Publicly, But We're Praying For You, Kumuyi Tells Buhari

William Kumuyi, General Superintendent of the Deeper Life Bible Church, has encouraged president Muhammadu Buhari to remain focused and courageous in doing what is right.

Kumuyi gave the words of encouragement during his visit to the State House in Abuja, on Monday.

The pastor, who was accompanied by his wife, Esther, thanked the president for receiving him, even on a busy day like October 1.

He said: "Please remain focused and courageous and do what is right.

"Not everyone will support you publicly, but we are praying for you so that your tenure will be one of progress and prosperity for the country.’’

Addressing the pastor and other pastors who visited, the president thanked the team for the visit, adding that it had boosted his morale.

Speaking on the peculiarities of Nigeria, while addressing Kumuyi, Buhari said: “God did not make a mistake when he created over 250 different ethnic groups and decided to put them in a place called Nigeria.

“We must appreciate God for bringing us together. He knows what he was doing. He didn’t make a mistake.

“We have challenges in trying to get people to understand us. With my experience as a governor, minister of petroleum, head of state, chairman of Petroleum Trust Fund, I thought I had seen it all, but Nigeria has a way of going at its own speed.

“My morale is raised by your visit. I very much appreciate it.’’