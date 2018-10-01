Saraki, Dogara Absent At Independence Day Parade

Acrobatic display by the Nigeria Police Force

Senate President Bukola Saraki, and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, were absent at the parade to mark Nigeria’s 58th Independence held at Eagle Square, Abuja, on Monday.

The event was attended by President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo.

The event featured the heavy presence of security operatives, who blocked all roads leading to the venue of the event. Armed policemen and soldiers were stationed at strategic locations to prevent human and vehicular movement from gaining access into the venue.

Many Nigerians, who set out to witness the celebration were asked to park their vehicles and trek about three kilometres to the venue. The directive, however, did not go down with many of them as they returned to their houses.

Some parents expressed displeasure at the way in which Nigerians were denied access to the venue.

Security operatives barricaded roads from Yar'adua Center, Wuse II, Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Force Headqaurters and Millennium Park.

Also in attendance were GeneralYakubu Gowon (retd.); General Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd.) and Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen. Others are members of Diplomat Corps, service chiefs, and students from military schools.