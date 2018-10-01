UniJos Student Killed 24 Hours After Admitting He Could 'Die In The Struggle'

Shedrach's killing came a day after a put out a strong status update on Facebook saying anyone still praying for peace in Plateau would be disappointed. In the post, he called for a "balance of terror", even proclaiming: "If I die in the struggle, so be it. Plateau has seen so much of this nonsense!"

by SaharaReporters,New York Oct 01, 2018

Kums Shedrach, a 300level student of the University of Jos, has been shot dead by unknown gunmen at the University of Jos Student Village hostel.

Shedrach was killed with many others in a fresh wave of violence that engulfed the state Capital on Sunday afternoon and evening.

Undie Udie, the Plateau State Police commissioner, confirmed the attack, calling for restraint on both sides.

He urged residents of Students Village, Bauchi road, Angwan Rukuba and Rikkos areas to remain indoors while rescue operations continue.

The death toll could not be ascertained as the time of filing this report, as heavy gunshots were still being reported all around the city centre.

SaharaReporters,New York

