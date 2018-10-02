BREAKING: APC Postpones Lagos Governorship Primary To 'Fresh Time And Date'

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has declared as "illegal" any governorship primary election that took place in Lagos State on Tuesday.

Clement Ebiri, Chairman of the Primary Election Committee, said a "fresh time and date for the election will be announced later".

According to Ebiri, the committee had just got the list of the party agents of the one of aspirants in the race barely an hour ago.

He added that all materials meant for the election are still in their custody hence election could not have held.