BREAKING: Ballot Boxes Missing In Epe But Ambode Declared Winner

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 02, 2018

The ballot boxes for the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary election in Epe, Akinwumi Ambode's hometown in Lagos, are missing.

There was no formal voting exercise, yet Ambode has been the declared winner of the election in Epe.

Shortly after supporters of Akinwunmi Ambode protested the number of accredited voters, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials were seen in a room sorting out what seemed to be votes.

People who thronged the "room" to find out what was going on were asked to "go away" by a policeman, whose badge read 'Alhaji Abdul'.

A man, who insisted on knowing what was happening, said: "They say the accredited voters are 7,000 plus and we know we are more than that. How can they tell us that?"

Responding, another policeman whose badge read 'N.S. Adeyeri' urged the crowd to be patient, adding that "everybody knows this is Ambode's hometown and nobody can defeat him here".

Afterwards, a black tall man in a cap with the APC inscription, announced Ambode as the winner.

Thereafter, Ambode's supporters converged on Akinwunmi Ambode's street in Epe, where they are currently waiting the next line of action.

