BREAKING: Chairman Of Imo APC Gov Primary Committee ‘Vanishes From Hotel Room’

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 02, 2018

The Imo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has raised the alarm over the sudden disappearance of Ahmed Gulak, Chairman of the governorship primary election committee hours before the kick-off of the process.

According to Onwuasoanya FCC Jones, Publicity Secretary of the party, Gulak vanished from the hotel room where he was lodged.

“Party members are hereby alerted that the whereabouts of the Chairman of Imo APC Governorship Primary Election Committee, Alhaji Ahmed Gulak is at this moment unknown,” he said in a statement.

“The Chairman of the committee and his members were lodged at the Rockview Hotel, Owerri, the Imo State capital, on their arrival from Abuja, yesterday, while materials for the primary election we're handed over to the Commissioner of Police for safe keeping. 

“This morning, the State Chairman of the Party, Daniel Madueke Nwafor, went to the hotel to ascertain levels of preparation and to get the committee to retrieve the materials and begin the process of conducting the primary, only to realize that the Chairman is no longer in the room, he was lodged in. Most members of the committee are still around and have made it clear that they do not know the whereabouts of the Chairman of the committee.
“The Direct Governorship Primary Election which was supposed to hold yesterday was shifted to today as a result of late arrival of materials and personnel for the conduct of the exercise. Party members are hereby informed that the primary election is yet to commence as a result of this. While urge all Party members to remain calm and await further directives from the Party, we reassure all Imolites that the process of electing our Party's governorship candidate shall be transparent, free and fair, in line with our Party's philosophy of Changing from the old order of impunity, corruption and brigandage and progressing to a new order of discipline, transparency and prosperity for all.”

Jones reiterated the commitment of the party “to the belief that the people are the most valuable kingmakers in a democracy and we shall not condone any act that deprived the people of their right to freely select who governs them at any level and at any point in time”.

