BREAKING: Confusion As Lagos APC Chairman Declares Sanwo-Olu Winner Of Gov Primary

The Lagos State chapter of the All progressives Congress (APC) has announced Babajide Sanwo-Olu as the winner of the much disputed governorship primary that held across the state on Tuesday.

Making the announcement, Tunde Balogun, state chairman of the party, said Sanwo-Olu polled 970, 851 votes while Akinwunmi Ambode, incumbent Governor of the state, who polled 72, 901 votes.

The announcement will intensify the confusion over the day's events, as the primary electoral committee of the party led by Clement Ebri earlier invalidated the election, postponing it till a "fresh date and time".