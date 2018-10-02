BREAKING: Confusion As Lagos APC Chairman Declares Sanwo-Olu Winner Of Gov Primary

Making the announcement, Tunde Balogun, state chairman of the party, said Sanwo-Olu polled 970, 851 votes while Akinwunmi Ambode, incumbent Governor of the state, who polled 72, 901 votes.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 02, 2018

The Lagos State chapter of the All progressives Congress (APC) has announced Babajide Sanwo-Olu as the winner of the much disputed governorship primary that held across the state on Tuesday.

Making the announcement, Tunde Balogun, state chairman of the party, said Sanwo-Olu polled 970, 851 votes while Akinwunmi Ambode, incumbent Governor of the state, who polled 72, 901 votes. See Also Breaking News BREAKING: APC Postpones Lagos Governorship Primary To 'Fresh Time And Date' 0 Comments 6 Hours Ago

The announcement will intensify the confusion over the day's events, as the primary electoral committee of the party led by Clement Ebri earlier invalidated the election, postponing it till a "fresh date and time".

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Elections APC National Working Committee Meets Ambode In Lagos
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: APC Postpones Lagos Governorship Primary To 'Fresh Time And Date'
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: It's A Massacre! Four Votes For Ambode, 960 For Sanwo-Olu At Tinubu's Ward
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Ambode’s Supporters Take Protest To Tinubu’s Residence
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Oshiomole Sacks Ahmed Gulak And Co. Over 'Fake' Imo Gov Primary Results
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Elections BREAKING: Ballot Boxes Missing In Epe But Ambode Declared Winner
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Elections APC National Working Committee Meets Ambode In Lagos
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: APC Postpones Lagos Governorship Primary To 'Fresh Time And Date'
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: It's A Massacre! Four Votes For Ambode, 960 For Sanwo-Olu At Tinubu's Ward
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Ambode’s Supporters Take Protest To Tinubu’s Residence
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Oshiomole Sacks Ahmed Gulak And Co. Over 'Fake' Imo Gov Primary Results
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Elections BREAKING: Ballot Boxes Missing In Epe But Ambode Declared Winner
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Elections Battle For Lagos Deepens, Buhari Meets With Tinubu, Akande​
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Elections Shehu Sani Finally Gets APC Automatic Ticket
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics 'All Of You Were Witnesses' — Lagos APC Chairman Insists Gov Primary Was Free And Fair
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Citing 20-year Rotational Arrangement, Murray-Bruce Withdraws From Senatorial Race
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Elections 'There Was No Voters List' — APC NWC Explains Postponement Of Lagos Gov Primary
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Christianity Not Everyone Will Support You Publicly, But We're Praying For You, Kumuyi Tells Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad