BREAKING: It's A Massacre! Four Votes For Ambode, 960 For Sanwo-Olu At Tinubu's Ward

Akinwunmi Ambode, Governor of Lagos, was mauled by Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the ward of Bola Tinubu in the ongoing Lagos State governorship primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The final result for Ward C, Tinubu’s ward — comprising Olusosun, Alausa and Oregun — saw Ambode poll a measly four votes while his opponent, Sanwo-Olu, recorded 960 votes.

Sanwo-Olu is the anointed of Tinubu, the National Leader of the party. He already boasted of leaving Ambode in the dust at the primary.

The primary election is ongoing in many other APC wards across the state.