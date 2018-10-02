Dino Melaye Clinches Kogi PDP Senate Ticket

In April 2018, there was been an attempt to recall the senator. However, the move flopped following a low turn-out for the signature the verification.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 02, 2018

Melaye at the Senate back in April

Dino Melaye, the senator representing Kogi West in the National Assembly, has secured the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ticket for the same seat in the 2019 election.

He disclosed this on Tuesday, while "thanking God for being returned".

In 2015, Melaye won the seat on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In April 2018, there was been an attempt to recall the senator. However, the move flopped following a low turn-out for the signature the verification.

Results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at the end of the exercise showed that only 18,742 signatories to the recall petition were verified out of the 189,870 signatories on the petition. 

He eventually defected from the APC to the PDP in May 2018.

News of his securing the ticket was announced via a tweet that read: "Thank God for being returned as the candidate of the Great PDP in the Senatorial primary election held today in Kabba. To God be the Glory. Kogi West PDP i thank you." 

 

SaharaReporters, New York

