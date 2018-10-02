JUST IN: Ambode's Deputy Adebule Endorses Sanwo-Olu

"The party has chosen a man and that is the man I will support and follow" she said, after arriving at the ward with her supporters, who were bearing posters of Sanwo-Olu.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 02, 2018

Dr. Idiat Adebule, Deputy Governor of Lagos State, has abandoned her principal and expressed her support for Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Sanwo-Olu is Akinwunmi Ambode's main rival for the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship ticket for the 2019 election. Success in that mission means Wanwo-Olu would have upended Ambode, Adebule's boss.

Speaking at Ward A and D, in Iba Local Council Development Area where she participated in the governorship primary, she noted that she would support the candidate chosen by the party.

SaharaReporters, New York

