JUST IN: Ambode's Deputy Adebule Endorses Sanwo-Olu

Dr. Idiat Adebule, Deputy Governor of Lagos State, has abandoned her principal and expressed her support for Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Sanwo-Olu is Akinwunmi Ambode's main rival for the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship ticket for the 2019 election. Success in that mission means Wanwo-Olu would have upended Ambode, Adebule's boss.

Speaking at Ward A and D, in Iba Local Council Development Area where she participated in the governorship primary, she noted that she would support the candidate chosen by the party.

"The party has chosen a man and that is the man I will support and follow" she said, after arriving at the ward with her supporters, who were bearing posters of Sanwo-Olu.