Lagos Police Boss Rolls Out Phone Numbers As APC Holds Governorship Primary Today

He urged members of the public to call the phone numbers of the senior officers through which they can draw the attention of the police to situations requiring their intervention during the primary election in their areas.

by Guardian Nigeria Oct 02, 2018

Imohimi, the Lagos Police Commissioner

As part of efforts to ensure a peaceful governorship primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, the Commissioner of Police, CP Imohimi Edgal, has released numbers of officers to call in distress situation.

The state police spokesman, CSP Chike Oti, told newsmen that the numbers were released to the public in view of the APC governorship primaries that is billed to hold today. He urged members of the public to call the phone numbers of the senior officers through which they can draw the attention of the police to situations requiring their intervention during the primary election in their areas.

“Although adequate security arrangement has been made for the election, the move is to ensure a hitch-free exercise and quick police intervention in distress situations. The Commissioner of Police enjoins Lagosians, particularly party faithful to shun acts capable of breaching the public peace during the primary,” Oti stated.

Below are the phone numbers, names and designations of the officers:

CP Imohimi Edgal, Commissioner of Police: 08033040870
DCP Ayuba Elkanah Nabuni, Deputy Commissioner of Police Administration: 08033422152
DCP Muhammed Ali Ari, Deputy Commissioner of Police Operations: 08073666669
ACP Mohammed Danladi, Area A Commander, Lagos Island: 08034080088
ACP Sani Sabo, Area B Commander, Apapa: 08038452224
ACP Godwin Eze, Area C Commander, Surulere:
ACP Akinbayo Olasoji, Area D Commander, Mushin: 08037140083
ACP Yusuf Ajape, Area E Commander, Festac:
ACP Ibrahim Zungura, Area F Commander, Ikeja: 08052058001
ACP Arumse, Area G Commander, Ogba: 08033464144
ACP Miller Dantawaye, Area H Commander, Ogudu: 08036695572
ACP Felix Oben, Area J Commander, Elemoro: 08033320682
ACP Hope Okafor, Area K Commander, Morogbo: 08026279242
ACP Ishola Olarenwaju, Area L Commander, Ilashe: 0810321160
ACP Toyin, Area M Commander, Idimu: 09093927982
ACP Mohammed, Area N Commander, Ijede: 07010070004
ACP Abdulsalam Gazali Alade, Area P Commander, Alagbado: 08033539984

