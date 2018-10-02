Lagos Police Boss Rolls Out Phone Numbers As APC Holds Governorship Primary Today

Imohimi, the Lagos Police Commissioner

As part of efforts to ensure a peaceful governorship primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, the Commissioner of Police, CP Imohimi Edgal, has released numbers of officers to call in distress situation.

The state police spokesman, CSP Chike Oti, told newsmen that the numbers were released to the public in view of the APC governorship primaries that is billed to hold today. He urged members of the public to call the phone numbers of the senior officers through which they can draw the attention of the police to situations requiring their intervention during the primary election in their areas.

“Although adequate security arrangement has been made for the election, the move is to ensure a hitch-free exercise and quick police intervention in distress situations. The Commissioner of Police enjoins Lagosians, particularly party faithful to shun acts capable of breaching the public peace during the primary,” Oti stated.

Below are the phone numbers, names and designations of the officers:

CP Imohimi Edgal, Commissioner of Police: 08033040870

DCP Ayuba Elkanah Nabuni, Deputy Commissioner of Police Administration: 08033422152

DCP Muhammed Ali Ari, Deputy Commissioner of Police Operations: 08073666669

ACP Mohammed Danladi, Area A Commander, Lagos Island: 08034080088

ACP Sani Sabo, Area B Commander, Apapa: 08038452224

ACP Godwin Eze, Area C Commander, Surulere:

ACP Akinbayo Olasoji, Area D Commander, Mushin: 08037140083

ACP Yusuf Ajape, Area E Commander, Festac:

ACP Ibrahim Zungura, Area F Commander, Ikeja: 08052058001

ACP Arumse, Area G Commander, Ogba: 08033464144

ACP Miller Dantawaye, Area H Commander, Ogudu: 08036695572

ACP Felix Oben, Area J Commander, Elemoro: 08033320682

ACP Hope Okafor, Area K Commander, Morogbo: 08026279242

ACP Ishola Olarenwaju, Area L Commander, Ilashe: 0810321160

ACP Toyin, Area M Commander, Idimu: 09093927982

ACP Mohammed, Area N Commander, Ijede: 07010070004

ACP Abdulsalam Gazali Alade, Area P Commander, Alagbado: 08033539984