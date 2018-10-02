Nine Vehicles Burnt In Fire Incident On Lagos-Badagry Expressway

According to the Lagos State Police Command, nine vehicles were involved in the incident. CSP Chike Oti, the Police Public Relations Officer of the state command, said no life was lost.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 02, 2018

Nigerian Firefighters

Nine vehicles were razed, following a fire incident that occurred at Barracks bus-stop, along the Lagos-Badagry expressway, on Tuesday.

According to the Lagos State Police Command, nine vehicles were involved in the incident.

CSP Chike Oti, the Police Public Relations Officer of the state command, said no life was lost.

He said: “When the fire, which began just before the break of the dawn was eventually put out by men of the Fire Service, nine vehicles, comprising four articulated vehicles, one truck and four mini buses were razed.

"No life was lost and there was no report that anyone was injured during the incident. It is worthy of note that no fuel tanker was in sight nor burnt as a result. 

“However, it must be mentioned that in the evening of the previous day, October 1, 2018, at about 1830hrs, a fuel truck was seen at the point where the fire began, with its content leaking uncontrollably from the storage tank. 

“As a result, the Fire Service was called to attend to the situation. They arrived shortly after and applied some foamy substances on the road. At the end of the exercise, both the fuel truck and the Fire Service men left without problem. 

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Edgal Imohimi has directed the Disaster Management Unit of the Command to investigate the cause of the fire in collaboration with relevant agencies.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Opinion Ibadan To Accra By Road By Abiodun Ladepo
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Opinion Coming To America By Mark Okonkwo
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Economy Nigerian Airlines Sell N330.5bn Tickets In Nine Months
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Economy Nigerian Govt Spent N84m In Transporting Passengers Between Kaduna, Abuja In Six Weeks
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Quarantine Officers Continue To Defy Executive Order At Lagos Airport; Manually Check Travelers Bags
Travel In Defiance Of Executive Order, Quarantine Officers Continue To Manually Check Travelers’ Luggage
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Environment Nigerian Aviation Authority Warns Pilots Of Poor Visibility Due To Harmattan Dust Haze
0 Comments
10 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Elections APC National Working Committee Meets Ambode In Lagos
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: It's A Massacre! Four Votes For Ambode, 960 For Sanwo-Olu At Tinubu's Ward
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Ambode’s Supporters Take Protest To Tinubu’s Residence
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Elections Battle For Lagos Deepens, Buhari Meets With Tinubu, Akande​
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: APC Postpones Lagos Governorship Primary To 'Fresh Time And Date'
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Elections Hours After 'Painful Decision' To Withdraw, Ribadu Makes U-turn On Adamawa APC Gov Primary
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections BREAKING: Ballot Boxes Missing In Epe But Ambode Declared Winner
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Citing 20-year Rotational Arrangement, Murray-Bruce Withdraws From Senatorial Race
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Christianity Not Everyone Will Support You Publicly, But We're Praying For You, Kumuyi Tells Buhari
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Elections Sanwo-Olu Denounces 'Official' Campaign Group
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Crowd Goes Berserk As Tinubu Arrives Ward Where Sanwo-Olu Defeated Ambode
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Elections Slaps For Sanwo-Olu's Supporters As Ambode's Loyalists Reject Accredited Voters Figure At Epe
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad