Nine Vehicles Burnt In Fire Incident On Lagos-Badagry Expressway

Nine vehicles were razed, following a fire incident that occurred at Barracks bus-stop, along the Lagos-Badagry expressway, on Tuesday.

According to the Lagos State Police Command, nine vehicles were involved in the incident.

CSP Chike Oti, the Police Public Relations Officer of the state command, said no life was lost.

He said: “When the fire, which began just before the break of the dawn was eventually put out by men of the Fire Service, nine vehicles, comprising four articulated vehicles, one truck and four mini buses were razed.

"No life was lost and there was no report that anyone was injured during the incident. It is worthy of note that no fuel tanker was in sight nor burnt as a result.

“However, it must be mentioned that in the evening of the previous day, October 1, 2018, at about 1830hrs, a fuel truck was seen at the point where the fire began, with its content leaking uncontrollably from the storage tank.

“As a result, the Fire Service was called to attend to the situation. They arrived shortly after and applied some foamy substances on the road. At the end of the exercise, both the fuel truck and the Fire Service men left without problem.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Edgal Imohimi has directed the Disaster Management Unit of the Command to investigate the cause of the fire in collaboration with relevant agencies.”