Sanwo-Olu Denounces 'Official' Campaign Group

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, an aspirant seeking to contest for the Lagos State governorship seat on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has denied endorsing the statements issued by the Jide Sanwo-Olu Support Group.

The group, which has 'disappeared' from Twitter following a check by SaharaReporters on Tuesday morning, had described itself as the 'Official Account For the Gubernatorial Campaign Of Hon. JIDE SANWO-OLU'.

The group was said to have released a statement on Monday, accusing Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, APC National Chairman Adams Oshiomhole, Ekiti State Governor-elect Kayode Fayemi, as well as Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State, of a "planned manipulation" of the exercise in favour of Akinwunmi Ambode.

The statement read: "The Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has lobbied for the return ticket for Ambode but the state stakeholders have refused and decided to let a primary decide the fate of the candidate.

"In addendum, we also heard that the Party's National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, alongside Governor of Ogun State, Ibikunle AMosun and the newly elected Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, are the brains behind the planned manipulation and they are trying to make things go in favour of Ambode.

"The fallacy of power of incumbency is what they are trying to showcase, and the will of people must definitely prevail as the ideology of democracy unfolds."

The statement went ahead to accuse Osinbajo of receiving "[expanse] of lands at Eti Osa Local Government of Lagos State", and asked social media users to "pls spread till it gets to the president and Daddy G.O."

Sanwo-Olu, however, denounced the group via his official handle, in a tweet that read: "Good morning dear Lagosians, it has come to my attention that a group by the name Sanwoolu Support Group has been claiming to speak for me. While I hope to be the governor of all, I denounce the activities of any amorphous groups. Their opinion does not represent me. Thank you."