Slaps For Sanwo-Olu's Supporters As Ambode's Loyalists Reject Accredited Voters Figure At Epe

The situation degenerated into a rain of slaps for supporters of Sanwo-Olu. One of them, a fair-skinned fellow, was mercilessly beaten.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 02, 2018

Supporters of Lagos governorship aspirant, Akinwumi Amobde, who is seeking a second term in office, have rejected the figure of accredited voters in Epe, Ambode's home town.

According to the presiding officer, the number of accredited voters is 7,422.

Meanwhile, Ambode's supporters have protested, insiting that officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) are working in favour of Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Ambode's opponent for the ticket.

Meanwhile, one of the INEC officials, who simply introduced herself as Bolanle, said there was no plan to work against Ambode, stating that "voters just need to be patient and cast their votes peacefully".

Nonetheless, supporters of Ambode were seen jubilating, even when voting had not commenced.

