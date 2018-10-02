Unijos Student Still Missing, Say School Authorities

Management authorities of the University of Jos have confirmed the death of one of its students, with one student still missing, during the attacks that rocked the institution on Sunday.

Kums Shedrach, a 300 level student of the University of Jos, was shot dead by unknown gunmen at the University of Jos Student Village hostel. See Also CRIME UniJos Student Killed 24 Hours After Admitting He Could 'Die In The Struggle'

Shedrach was killed with many others in a fresh wave of violence that engulfed the state Capital on Sunday afternoon and evening.

A press release from the office of the Vice Chancellor by Abdullahi Abdullahi, Principal Assistant Registrar, Information and Publications, also noted that two students sustained inhuries during the attack.

The school also stated that "out of respect for the families of the affected students", the names of the victims would not be disclosed until a later date.

The statement, dated October 1, 2018. read: "Following the unfortunate security breach that occurred in some parts of Jos Metropolis, the attention of the Management of the University of Jos has been brought to the plethora of unverified information being circulated especially on the social media about casualty figures said to have been recorded among Students of the University.

"It is claimed that seven (7) students of the university have been killed as a result of the skirmishes.

"Management wishes to clarify that after a rigorous search was carried out, one (1) Student is still missing while: (1)Student was confirmed dead and two (2) other Students were reported injured. The corpse of the deceased Student has since been deposited in the mortuary. The injured student is still receiving treatment in the hospital while the other one has been discharged.

"Out of respect for the families of the affected Students, the University Authorities have decided not to disclose the identities of the dead and the injured but would do so in due course. It should, however, be noted that following the breakdown of peace in the Metropolis, Management has been working round the clock in close collaboration with the security agencies and the Plateau State Government to ensure that the lives and property of members of the University Community especially Students are adequately protected."

The school also expressed its condolences to the affected victims and their families, and urged the staff and students to comply with security directives.

The statement continued: "While expressing deep commiseration to the family of the deceased Student, the injured and all those who suffered losses during this unfortunate incident, Management wishes to appreciate the Government, Security Agencies as well as members of the public who have shown great concern about the plight of the University during this difficult period.

"Members of the University Community especially Staff and Students are hereby advised to exercise caution and comply with all security directives during this period."