APC National Working Committee Rejects Akeredolu's 'Anointed' Candidates

Speaking on the decision of the party, Tunji Abayomi said he might seek redress in court over the decision of the party's leadership.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 03, 2018

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has cleared three incumbent Senators from Ondo State to "automatically" contest the 2019 general election.

They are Senators Ajayi Boroffice (Ondo North), Tayo Alasoadura (Ondo Central) and Yele Omogunwa (Ondo South).

The party's decision was conveyed through a statement signed by Yekini Nabena, the party's National Publicity Secretary, which was obtained by SaharaReporters in Akure.

Although, no reasons was given by the NWC for the decision, it confirmed that the Senators would now have the "automatic tickets" of the party to slug it out with other contenders in the 2019 poll.

Our correspondent learnt that the decision also means the disqualification of those who had shown interest to contest the senatorial districts on the APC platform.

Those disqualified by the decision of the party's national leadership are — Tunji Abayomi, Chairman, Governing Board of the Adekunle Ajasin University Akungba Akoko (AAUA); Victor Olabimtan, Special Adviser to the Governor on Political Matters; Lucky Ayedatiwa, a Commissioner on the Board of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) representing Ondo State; Morayo Lebi, Olatunji Felder, Jide Ipinsagba, Gbenga Elegbeleye, Odunayo Akinrinsola and Janet Febisola.

It was gathered that the trio of Abayomi, Olambitan and Ayedatiwa were the preferred candidates of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu for the senatorial districts ahead of the 2019 election.

The disqualification of the candidates has created confusion within the Akeredolu camp.

Speaking on the decision of the party, Tunji Abayomi said he might seek redress in court over the decision of the party's leadership.

He said: "I would like to know the basis for the disqualification and that basis must be in line with the constitution of the party and Nigeria. And if they fail to do that, I would fight for my right in a law court and it is a pity that the party would be run by this and mostly under Adams Oshiomhole."

Meanwhile, SaharaReporters learnt that the governor's preferred candidates might address a press conference later today to express their dissatisfaction with the decision of the party's national leadership.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Oshiomole Sacks Ahmed Gulak And Co. Over 'Fake' Imo Gov Primary Results
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Breaking News Dino Melaye Clinches Kogi PDP Senate Ticket
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Elections Lagos APC Primary Fine, Oshiomhole Tells Buhari
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Elections IN FULL: Ambode's Post-Primary Election Defeat Press Conference
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics 'All Of You Were Witnesses' — Lagos APC Chairman Insists Gov Primary Was Free And Fair
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Elections Shehu Sani Finally Gets APC Automatic Ticket
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Oshiomole Sacks Ahmed Gulak And Co. Over 'Fake' Imo Gov Primary Results
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Breaking News Dino Melaye Clinches Kogi PDP Senate Ticket
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Opinion The Rise And Fall Of Akinwunmi Ambode “Baba Sope” Political Ideology And The Myth Of Yoruba Omoluabi Ethos By Kayode Ogundamisi
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Elections Lagos APC Primary Fine, Oshiomhole Tells Buhari
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC To Arraign Saraki’s Deputy Chief Of Staff For N3.5bn Fraud
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Elections IN FULL: Ambode's Post-Primary Election Defeat Press Conference
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Buhari Nominates Magu's Chief Of Staff As EFCC Secretary
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
The Nation Newspaper Looters List: EFCC Opposes Bid To Jail Lai Mohammed
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics 'All Of You Were Witnesses' — Lagos APC Chairman Insists Gov Primary Was Free And Fair
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Elections Shehu Sani Finally Gets APC Automatic Ticket
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: APC Postpones Lagos Governorship Primary To 'Fresh Time And Date'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
New Telegraph Newspaper Armed Thugs Attack Deputy Speaker, Osoba’s House Defaced
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad