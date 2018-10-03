APC National Working Committee Rejects Akeredolu's 'Anointed' Candidates

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has cleared three incumbent Senators from Ondo State to "automatically" contest the 2019 general election.

They are Senators Ajayi Boroffice (Ondo North), Tayo Alasoadura (Ondo Central) and Yele Omogunwa (Ondo South).

The party's decision was conveyed through a statement signed by Yekini Nabena, the party's National Publicity Secretary, which was obtained by SaharaReporters in Akure.

Although, no reasons was given by the NWC for the decision, it confirmed that the Senators would now have the "automatic tickets" of the party to slug it out with other contenders in the 2019 poll.

Our correspondent learnt that the decision also means the disqualification of those who had shown interest to contest the senatorial districts on the APC platform.

Those disqualified by the decision of the party's national leadership are — Tunji Abayomi, Chairman, Governing Board of the Adekunle Ajasin University Akungba Akoko (AAUA); Victor Olabimtan, Special Adviser to the Governor on Political Matters; Lucky Ayedatiwa, a Commissioner on the Board of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) representing Ondo State; Morayo Lebi, Olatunji Felder, Jide Ipinsagba, Gbenga Elegbeleye, Odunayo Akinrinsola and Janet Febisola.

It was gathered that the trio of Abayomi, Olambitan and Ayedatiwa were the preferred candidates of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu for the senatorial districts ahead of the 2019 election.

The disqualification of the candidates has created confusion within the Akeredolu camp.

Speaking on the decision of the party, Tunji Abayomi said he might seek redress in court over the decision of the party's leadership.

He said: "I would like to know the basis for the disqualification and that basis must be in line with the constitution of the party and Nigeria. And if they fail to do that, I would fight for my right in a law court and it is a pity that the party would be run by this and mostly under Adams Oshiomhole."

Meanwhile, SaharaReporters learnt that the governor's preferred candidates might address a press conference later today to express their dissatisfaction with the decision of the party's national leadership.