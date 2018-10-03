APC Postpones Election Primaries In Ogun Until Further Notice

The All Progressives Congress in Ogun State has announced the postponement of election primaries in the state until further notice.

The primaries were earlier scheduled to hold today.

News of the postponement was disclosed via a statement by Senator Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State, on behalf of the Ogun APC.

The statement read: "The All Progressives Congress (APC) Ogun State wishes to announce that there will be no Election Primaries today in the State, and until further notice. Our party members had waited three consecutive days under the elements and had conducted the exercise under the watchful eyes of the relevant agencies.

"We shall communicate further developments to all Stakeholders in due course."