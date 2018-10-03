BREAKING: Ambode To Address Press Conference At 2:30pm

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode is set to address the public at 2:30pm today.

His address comes after the announcement of Babajide Sanwo-Olu, his main rival for the Lagos State governorship ticket, as the winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary election held in Lagos on Tuesday.

The election was coated in intrigues as while the National Working Committee of the APC had earlier insisted that no elections held, the state chapter of the party took a contrary position and declared Sanwo-Olu the party's flag-bearer for the 2019 Lagos governorship election.

Ambode, who fell out of favour with the party's National Leader, Bola Tinubu, had also addressed a world press conference on Sunday, during which he accused Sanwo-Olu of being mentally unfit to occupy the governorship position.