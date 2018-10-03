BREAKING: APC Clears Late Chuba Okadigbo's Wife To Contest For Senate

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 03, 2018

The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has cleared Margery, the wife of Chuba Okadigbo, former Senate President, to contest in the party's senatorial primary in Anambra.

Margery, who is a lawyer, is contesting for the APC ticket for Anambra North Senatorial District.

She was a member of the seventh National Assembly on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) but lost out in the PDP primary preceding the 2015 general election.

News of her clearance was announced in a statement by Yekini Nabena, acting APC National Publicity Secretary on Wednesday.

The statement read: "The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has cleared Senator Magery Okadigbo to contest the Party's primaries for Anambra North Senatorial District."

Okadigbo was himself removed in August 2000, after only nine months.

He died in September 2003.

