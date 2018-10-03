BREAKING: APC Clears Late Chuba Okadigbo's Wife To Contest For Senate

The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has cleared Margery, the wife of Chuba Okadigbo, former Senate President, to contest in the party's senatorial primary in Anambra.

Margery, who is a lawyer, is contesting for the APC ticket for Anambra North Senatorial District.

She was a member of the seventh National Assembly on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) but lost out in the PDP primary preceding the 2015 general election.

News of her clearance was announced in a statement by Yekini Nabena, acting APC National Publicity Secretary on Wednesday.

The statement read: "The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has cleared Senator Magery Okadigbo to contest the Party's primaries for Anambra North Senatorial District."

Margery's husband, Chuba, was first elected to exactly the same position in 1999, and went on to become Senate President the same year following the impeachment of Evans Enwerem, who lasted only a few months in office, in November 1999 for alleged corruption.

Okadigbo was himself removed in August 2000, after only nine months.

He died in September 2003.