EFCC To Arraign Saraki’s Deputy Chief Of Staff For N3.5bn Fraud

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 03, 2018

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFFCC) has concluded plans to arraign Gbenga Makanjuola Peter, the Chief of Staff to Senate President Bukola Saraki, and four others, on allegations of N3.5 billion fraud.

Makanjuola, alongside Kolawole Shittu, Cashier to Senate; Robert Chidozie Mbonu, who is at large; Melrose General Services Limited, and a member of its staff, Oboira Amobi would be arraigned before Justice Baba Kuewumi at the Federal High Court In Ikoyi, Lagos, on Wednesday.

The EFCC is arraigning them on a 13-count charge bothering on financial fraud.

They are accused of transferring N3.5 billion from the Governors' Forum account through Melrose General Services limited.

