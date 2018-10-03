Emerhor, Omo-Agege Clinch Same APC Senatorial Ticket In Parallel Primaries

The 2015 Delta State governorship candidate of the APC, Olorogun O'tega Emerhor, and the incumbent senator representing Delta Central senatorial district in the National Assembly, Ovie Omo-Agege, have both emerged 'the sole winner' of the Delta Central senatorial primary in separate elections held in Ughelli, Ughelli North local government area and Udu, Udu Local Government Area of the state.

Declaring Emerhor as the winner of the primary, in Ughelli, the returning officer, Solomon Igbiaye, said Emerhor polled 2,492 votes to defeat his only rival and the incumbent, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, who scored 04 votes; meanwhile at Udu, Omo-Agege was declared winner by the rtd Gen. Laurence Onoja-led primary election committee.

In his acceptance speech, Emerhor thanked the delegates and promised to give quality and robust representation to the people of Delta Central.

He said: "Unfortunately, another parallel primary is being held by illegal delegates outside this place. As you know, each executive council member that has voted here was duly inaugurated by the last National Working Committee and you the executives are in court to defend the mandate that was given to you. That is why we have come here to subject ourselves to the only legitimate delegate list and delegate executives in Delta Central APC.

"I will require all of you to stand with me as the campaign will start, so that we can galvanise the Urhobo votes, the Delta Central votes, first for President Muhammadu Buhari, then for myself and for other members that will go for National Assembly because those elections will come almost at the same time. After that we'll be voting for our Governor and for our House of Assembly members."

Also addressing journalists shortly after the senatorial primary in Udu, the Executive Director, Business Development, NEXIM Bank, Stella Okotete, described Omo-Agege's emergence as a good omen for the people and called for massive support for the senator and President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 elections.

Okotete, however, denied that she was involved in the crisis that erupted at the governorship primaries in Asaba a few days ago.

"I was never a delegate in that primary but only went to give my leader, Chief Great Ogboru support. So, it will be wrong for anyone to say I was involved in any uproar at the venue of that primary," she said. "I never shouted at anyone, neither did I threaten or boast to use thugs to beat up anyone. I am not arrogant; I am a very peaceful person."