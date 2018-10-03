FG Gives SMEs 90 Days To Register Businesses For N5,000

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo gave the rebate at the launch of the 19th edition of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Clinics in Enugu.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 03, 2018

Owners of small and medium scale Enterprises have been offered the window to register their businesses at 50 per cent less the price between October 1 and December 31, 2018.

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo was quoted as giving the rebate at the launch of the 19th edition of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Clinics in Enugu, on Tuesday.

According to NAN, Osinbajo said the gesture is part of the presidency's ‘ease of doing business’ plan and has organised one-stop shops in states and SME clinics across the country.

He said: “I am pleased to announce that the Federal Government, through the Corporate Affairs Commission, has approved a special window of 90 days from October 1 to December 31 to register businesses at a considerably reduced rate of N5,000 only, down from as much as N10,000 previously.

“It was observed during some of the earlier editions of the MSMEs Clinics that a lot of MSMEs were finding it difficult to register their businesses as a result of cost. The practice, since we began the MSMEs clinics, is that most agencies offer price reductions, especially for registration, and all other pre-investment approvals, during the clinics."

SaharaReporters, New York

