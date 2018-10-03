'Mama Taraba' Wins UDP Governorship Ticket

The former Minister, popularly referred to as 'Mama Taraba', defected to the party last Saturday, following her resignation from her ministerial position, an action which followed her disqualification from contesting for the governorship ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 03, 2018

Aisha Alhassan, Former Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, has emerged as the governorship candidate of the United Development Party (UDP) for the 2019 election.

On Tuesday, Olusegun Adeleye, Returning Officer and National Publicity Secretary of the UDP, declared her the winner of the governorship primary which took place in Jalingo, the Taraba State capital, after she polled 246 votes.

In 2015, she contested for the governorship position of Taraba State on the APC platform, but lost to Darius Ishaku of the PDP after a keenly contested election.

SaharaReporters, New York

