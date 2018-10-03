Oshiomhole Doesn't Have The Intellectual Capacity To Understand Issues, Says Ondo APC Aspirant



Tunji Abayomi, a senatorial aspirant seeking to contest on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, has issued a 24-hour notice to the party's National Chairman, Adam Oshiomhole, to resign his position.

Abayomi, who is seeking the ticket of the APC to represent Ondo North Senatorial District, said this following the automatic clearance given to three senators in the state to contest in the 2019 general election.

Addressing a press conference in Akure on Wednesday, he accused Oshiomhole of sabotaging the efforts of the party by working against them. He said Oshiomhole was no longer fit to continue to lead the APC, as his tenure is bringing more crisis into the party.

"He does not have the intellectual capacity to understand issues and the wisdom to bridge differences," Abayomi said.

"He does not have respect to take decision and tolerance to respond to the challenges and the opposing views that will advance the party. If he failed or succeeded as Governor, certanly he has failed tremendously as National Chairman of the party.

"The tragedy is that he was elected to reduce the crisis of the party, but he has assumed the position to increase in mindfold the crisis. In order not to kill the APC, please, Mr. Adams Oshiomole resign now, it would be wrong to underestimate the character of the people of Ondo State.

He explained that he had written to Oshiomhole to explore the internal mechanisms of the party in addressing his grievances.

He added: "It is neccessary to remind him that we have been at the forefront of the struggle for change in Nigeria from pre-independence until now. Let Adams Oshiomhole know that our fathers raised us to stand up for something and not to fall for everything. And in this particular case, we will stand up for something and for the rule of law, constitution of APC and constitution of Nigeria. And we will not equivocate, retreat nor move an inch from maintaning that position.

"You look at a leader who puts before a nation that the National Working Committee (NWC) took a decision. Mr. Oshiomhole lied to the people and there was no NWC that sat, and if there was one, he should give us the minutes of the meeting. He should also give us the time the meeting was held and the decisions that was taken and with number of voters for what he has put out.

"In fact, being the Chairman, he can tell a lie, and he is unfit and unsuitable to lead APC that is supposed to be a party of change. So, he has just 24 hours to explore the internal mechanism of the party, but if he fails, he will see the show of Ondo State people."

Earlier, incumbent Senator, Tayo Alasoadura, representing the Ondo Central Senatorial District of the state, described the decision of the party's leadership as "shameful and unfortunate".

Alasoadura, who was favoured by the NWC decision, however, noted that the party never discussed the results of screening of the aspirants before the unilateral decision of the party was taken.

He explained that the all aspirants, including himself, had rejected the decision and will use legitimate means to address the issue.

He said: "More disturbing is the increasingly audacious impunity associated with the leadership of the party under Mr. Adams Oshiomhole. There has been high level of inconsistent standards applied across states in the federation. There have been direct and embarrassing violation of both the constitutions of the country and that of the APC. The most violent, wrongful and unconstitutional violation is the purported act of denying the right of the people to elect their representatives.

"The act of collecting millions of naira from party members desirous of contesting elections on the platform of the party, only to be unconstitionally screened out, is tantamount to a scam and detrimental to the image of our party."

SaharaReporters had reported that apart from Abayomi, others affected by the NWC decision are Lucky Ayedatiwa, Victor Olabimtan and Oduayo Akinrinsola.