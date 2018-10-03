Oyetola Receives INEC Certificate Of Return

Oyetola was declared the winner of the controversial election, after a rerun following INEC’S decision to declare the initial poll inconclusive due to irregularities.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 03, 2018

Gboyega Oyetola, the Osun State Governor-elect, has received the certificate of return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Oyetola, who was the flag-bearer of then All Progressives Congress (APC) as the just-concluded Osun State governorship election, was issued the certificate of return at the INEC office in Osogbo, the Osun State capital on Wednesday, by the Director of Legal Services, Mr Oluwatoyin Babalola, who represented the chairman of the commission, Prof Mahmood Yakubu.

Oyetola was declared the winner of the controversial election, after a rerun following INEC’S decision to declare the initial poll inconclusive due to irregularities.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Oshiomole Sacks Ahmed Gulak And Co. Over 'Fake' Imo Gov Primary Results
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Breaking News Dino Melaye Clinches Kogi PDP Senate Ticket
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Elections Lagos APC Primary Fine, Oshiomhole Tells Buhari
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Elections IN FULL: Ambode's Post-Primary Election Defeat Press Conference
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics 'All Of You Were Witnesses' — Lagos APC Chairman Insists Gov Primary Was Free And Fair
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Elections Shehu Sani Finally Gets APC Automatic Ticket
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Oshiomole Sacks Ahmed Gulak And Co. Over 'Fake' Imo Gov Primary Results
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Breaking News Dino Melaye Clinches Kogi PDP Senate Ticket
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Opinion The Rise And Fall Of Akinwunmi Ambode “Baba Sope” Political Ideology And The Myth Of Yoruba Omoluabi Ethos By Kayode Ogundamisi
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Elections Lagos APC Primary Fine, Oshiomhole Tells Buhari
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC To Arraign Saraki’s Deputy Chief Of Staff For N3.5bn Fraud
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Buhari Nominates Magu's Chief Of Staff As EFCC Secretary
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Elections IN FULL: Ambode's Post-Primary Election Defeat Press Conference
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
The Nation Newspaper Looters List: EFCC Opposes Bid To Jail Lai Mohammed
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics 'All Of You Were Witnesses' — Lagos APC Chairman Insists Gov Primary Was Free And Fair
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Elections Shehu Sani Finally Gets APC Automatic Ticket
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: APC Postpones Lagos Governorship Primary To 'Fresh Time And Date'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
New Telegraph Newspaper Armed Thugs Attack Deputy Speaker, Osoba’s House Defaced
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad