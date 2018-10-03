Oyetola Receives INEC Certificate Of Return

Gboyega Oyetola, the Osun State Governor-elect, has received the certificate of return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Oyetola, who was the flag-bearer of then All Progressives Congress (APC) as the just-concluded Osun State governorship election, was issued the certificate of return at the INEC office in Osogbo, the Osun State capital on Wednesday, by the Director of Legal Services, Mr Oluwatoyin Babalola, who represented the chairman of the commission, Prof Mahmood Yakubu.

Oyetola was declared the winner of the controversial election, after a rerun following INEC’S decision to declare the initial poll inconclusive due to irregularities.