Uduaghan Secures APC Senatorial Ticket Unopposed

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 03, 2018

Emmanuel Uduaghan, immediate past governor of Delta State, has emerged unopposed as the All Progressives Congress (APC) Delta South Senatorial district candidate for the 2019 general election.

Uduaghan's emergence, which was affirmed by the retired General Laurence Onoja-led primary election committee of the APC, at the Oleh Civic Centre, headquarters of Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta State on Wednesday, generated wild jubilation by supporters from across the senatorial district.

The APC National Working Committee (NWC) had earlier released a list of cleared aspirants for the senatorial primary elections, across the federation with former Uduaghan contesting unopposed candidate in the Delta South senatorial district.

In his speech after the affirmation, Uduaghan expressed gratitude to all, saying: "I am very happy with my affirmation. I was ready for the primary election, but when the final list came from the national headquarters of our party that I was the only person cleared, that is what resulted in this affirmation by the delegates of our party.

"I want to thank the people of Delta South and they should be assured of quality representation. By God's grace, the APC will win elections in Delta State. You know that in Delta State, APC has not won any election and we need to bring everybody together to win the forthcoming elections in Delta State. Immediately after the primaries, we will bring everybody together so that there will be no factions in the state. We will bring all aggrieved parties in so that we can move the party forward."

