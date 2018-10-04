800 Journalists Storm Abeokuta To Elect NUJ President

The event, scheduled to hold at the Cultural Centre in Kuto on Thursday, is expected to be declared opened by Governor Ibikunle Amosun.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 04, 2018

Not less than 800 journalists from 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have arrived Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, for the sixth delegates conference of the union to elect the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) National President.

The event, scheduled to hold at the Cultural Centre in Kuto on Thursday, is expected to be declared opened by Governor Ibikunle Amosun. 

The incumbent President Waheed Odusile will slug it out with six other aspirants, among whom are: Jacob Edi, Dele Atunbi, Chris Isiguzo, U.S.A. Urzaka, Abiodun Olalere, and Mike Aladenika.

