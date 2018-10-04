Army Partners With Islamic Republic Of Pakistan To Improve Security Strategy

The partnership is to foster security advancement on training, intelligence, radio communication, logistics support, among others.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 04, 2018

The Nigerian Army, under the leadership of Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, has expressed its interest to partner with the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on security strategy.

This was revealed by the military on Thursday, when Major General Wagar Ahmed Kingravi (rtd), the High Commissioner of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to Nigeria, visited Buratai at the Army Headquaters in Abuja.

News of the partnership was announced via a tweet on the official handle of the Nigerian Army that read: "The Nigerian Army has indicated its interest to collaborate with the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on training, intelligence, radio communication, logistics support among others.

"The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt Gen Tukur Yusufu Buratai, indicated the interest today when he received the visiting High Commissioner of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to Nigeria, His Excellency Maj Gen (Retired) Wagar Ahmed Kingravi, at the Army Headquarters, Abuja."

