Borno Governor Shettima Wins APC Primary To Replace His Agent At The Senate

Baba Kaka Garbai, the senator currently representing Borno Central at the National Assembly, served as Shettima's agent at the poll.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 04, 2018

Kashim Shettima, Governor of Borno State, has been declared winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Borno Central Senatorial District primary election in Maiduguri.

The election was held under heavy security presence at Elkanemi Sports Stadium in Maiduguri, capital of the state.

Chairman of the Borno APC Central Senatorial Electoral Committee, Hamed Almaduzu, who announced the result on Thursday, said Shettima polled a total of 2,735 votes to defeated his lone opponent Alhaji Ali Wurge, who got five votes.

Shettim has been Governor of Borno since 2011. His second term expires in May 2019

