'I Need An Answer, Oshiomhole; Why Was I Disqualified?' — Delta APC Aspirant Counters Uduaghan's Selection

"I need an answer, Adams Oshiomole. Why was I disqualified? When injustice becomes law, resistance becomes a duty! I will not relent; I must reclaim my mandate through the legal means. They must tell me in court the reasons I was disqualified. He who commits injustice is ever made more wretched than he who suffers it," the statement read.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 04, 2018

 

An aggrieved aspirant from the Delta South Senatorial District of Delta State, Michael Jonny, has described the declaration of the immediate past Governor of Delta State, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, as the only cleared aspirant, as "daylight robbery".

A statement issued by Timi Coleman, Johnny's media aide, condemned the action which he ascribed to Adams Oshiomhole, National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He argued that the decision by the Adams Oshiomhole national leadership of the APC to affirm Emmanuel Uduaghan as the sole candidate for the district, emerged from "a flawed process".

The statement read: "As long as justice and injustice have not terminated their ever renewing fight for ascendancy in the affairs of mankind, human beings must be willing, when need is, to do battle for the one against the other. I'm the youngest of the senatorial aspirants and I vowed not to give up until I regain my  stolen mandate.

"This is day time robbery and cannot stand. How can the National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomole, declare Uduaghan as the only aspirant cleared for the Delta South Senatorial District party ticket? This is astute injustice, political discrimination, and political discombobulation." 

"Among other aspirants who contested the senatorial ticket are people of integrity with proven character, that have no case whatsoever of criminality and financial indictment. It is hilarious to note that two (Dr Austin Urette and Temisan Instate) out of the five aspirants disqualified, contested the 2015 Delta South Senatorial elections. One will ask: 'what has happened between 2015 and 2018 that warrant their disqualification?'" 

"This is a sham to democracy in Nigeria! How can reasons of disqualification not be made known to us? This is not done anywhere. This may lead to alienation, apathy and stagnation or political instability, or political disintegration. This is a party that has made Nigerians to believe that they are fighting corruption, impunity and other obnoxious practices jeopardizing the overall integrity of Nigeria."

"I need an answer, Adams Oshiomole. Why was I disqualified? When injustice becomes law, resistance becomes a duty! I will not relent; I must reclaim my mandate through the legal means. They must tell me in court the reasons I was disqualified. He who commits injustice is ever made more wretched than he who suffers it.

"We therefore call on the National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomole, to abjure imposition and do the needful to avert anticipated crisis in the region."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Elections IN FULL: Ambode's Post-Primary Election Defeat Press Conference
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Drama: Mother, Son Jostle For Yobe Federal Constituency Seat
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Ajimobi 'Locks Up Customers' Inside Akala's 'N3billion' Property
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Angry Youth Barricade APC National Secretariat, Chase Out Staff
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics We Are Waiting For APC’s Instruction To Impeach Dogara – Lawmaker
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Elections Borno Governor Shettima Wins APC Primary To Replace His Agent At The Senate
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Elections IN FULL: Ambode's Post-Primary Election Defeat Press Conference
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency BREAKING: Army Arrests 30 In Jos Over Army General's Disappearance
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Trampled In Life, Honoured In Death By Adewale Adeoye
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Drama: Mother, Son Jostle For Yobe Federal Constituency Seat
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Opinion The Rise And Fall Of Akinwunmi Ambode “Baba Sope” Political Ideology And The Myth Of Yoruba Omoluabi Ethos By Kayode Ogundamisi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Ajimobi 'Locks Up Customers' Inside Akala's 'N3billion' Property
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: 'Men Dressed In Black' Kill 18 In Plateau
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Angry Youth Barricade APC National Secretariat, Chase Out Staff
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics We Are Waiting For APC’s Instruction To Impeach Dogara – Lawmaker
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Entertainment Nigerian Artiste Juggernaut Dies In Car Crash
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Elections Borno Governor Shettima Wins APC Primary To Replace His Agent At The Senate
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics JUST IN: Buhari In Meeting With APC Governors
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad