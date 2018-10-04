'I Need An Answer, Oshiomhole; Why Was I Disqualified?' — Delta APC Aspirant Counters Uduaghan's Selection

An aggrieved aspirant from the Delta South Senatorial District of Delta State, Michael Jonny, has described the declaration of the immediate past Governor of Delta State, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, as the only cleared aspirant, as "daylight robbery".

A statement issued by Timi Coleman, Johnny's media aide, condemned the action which he ascribed to Adams Oshiomhole, National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He argued that the decision by the Adams Oshiomhole national leadership of the APC to affirm Emmanuel Uduaghan as the sole candidate for the district, emerged from "a flawed process".

The statement read: "As long as justice and injustice have not terminated their ever renewing fight for ascendancy in the affairs of mankind, human beings must be willing, when need is, to do battle for the one against the other. I'm the youngest of the senatorial aspirants and I vowed not to give up until I regain my stolen mandate.

"This is day time robbery and cannot stand. How can the National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomole, declare Uduaghan as the only aspirant cleared for the Delta South Senatorial District party ticket? This is astute injustice, political discrimination, and political discombobulation."

"Among other aspirants who contested the senatorial ticket are people of integrity with proven character, that have no case whatsoever of criminality and financial indictment. It is hilarious to note that two (Dr Austin Urette and Temisan Instate) out of the five aspirants disqualified, contested the 2015 Delta South Senatorial elections. One will ask: 'what has happened between 2015 and 2018 that warrant their disqualification?'"

"This is a sham to democracy in Nigeria! How can reasons of disqualification not be made known to us? This is not done anywhere. This may lead to alienation, apathy and stagnation or political instability, or political disintegration. This is a party that has made Nigerians to believe that they are fighting corruption, impunity and other obnoxious practices jeopardizing the overall integrity of Nigeria."

"I need an answer, Adams Oshiomole. Why was I disqualified? When injustice becomes law, resistance becomes a duty! I will not relent; I must reclaim my mandate through the legal means. They must tell me in court the reasons I was disqualified. He who commits injustice is ever made more wretched than he who suffers it.

"We therefore call on the National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomole, to abjure imposition and do the needful to avert anticipated crisis in the region."