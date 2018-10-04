JUST IN: Whereabouts Of 25-Man Adamawa APC Governorship Primary Committee ‘Unknown’

At a Press Conference in his campaign office, Usman Ibrahim, spokesman of the Ribadu group, said: "We don't know the whereabouts of the 25-member election committee headed by General Onojah.”

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 04, 2018

Nuhu Ribadu, former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has raised the alarm over the whereabouts of the General Lawrence Onojah-led electoral committee overseeing Thursday's rescheduled governorship primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa State.

Similarly, Mahmood Halilu Ahmed, who is better known as Modi, denounced the “fake election currently going on in some wards across the state”.

Dr. Suleiman Bagirei, a director in Modi's campaign organisation, told reporters in Yola: “It has come to our attention that some people are conducting elections and allocating fictitious votes to the three aspirants.

“We wish to state categorically clear that such is an exercise in futility because the election committee is yet to arrive in the state.”

It was the same story at Governor Jibrilla Bindow’s campaign office, as one of them, Saleh Kinjir, addressed journalists and faulted the unavailability of the election committee.

Kinjir noted that the committee's absence was raising doubt and creating tension, as party supporters were lost on what was happening.

He said, the Bindow Campaign Organisation observed "that there were fake APC cards in circulation ahead of the rescheduled party primary".

SaharaReporters can report that the committee was nowhere in sight as of 7:00pm, while there was another twist to the drama with the drafting of AIG Kayode Aderanti to oversee the security situation instead of the state Commissioner of Police, CP Yerima Abdullahi.

