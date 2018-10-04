Nigerian Artiste Juggernaut Dies In Car Crash

It is currently not happy times for Nigerian musician, Seun Kuti, as the Afrobeats singer is mourning the death of Juggernaut, an artiste signed under his record label, Black Haus Entertainment.

Juggernaut died in the late hours of September 30, when the car he was driving rammed into a truck which was emitting smoke from its exhaust, yet had no functioning rear light.

The rapper, whose full name is Egbeoluwa Ademilade, was buried on Tuesday, October 2.

Seun Kuti who took to his Instagram page to remember the late artiste, said: “We can no longer afford to be scared to die when death isn’t scared of us. The only absolute truth the universe offers is that we live to exist no more.

“We all miss u BIG JUGGAH! We shall do our best still to make sure the world sees you! We pray the ancestors give solace to your wife and daughter and your inconsolable parents.

“Juggernaut the amazing is forever with us. The whole neighborhood came out to show respects to you men, and that’s all the validation we need!! Love u men. Till we meet again.”

A joint statement by Five Music Group and Black Haus Entertainment revealed the circumstances that led to the death of the rapper.

It was disclosed that the artiste died as a result of smoke from the exhaust of the truck.

The statement read. “Jugger, as he was fondly called by those very close to him in the music industry, attended Corona Nursery and Primary School, Gbagada; King’s College, Lagos; got admitted to Babcock University but attained a Bachelors of Art at Evangel Christian School of America.

"He started out his music career as a member and the only rapper in a group of three called the Triple X Entertainment; the other two members being May D (Moyukun Awodunmila) and Faloads (Femi Falode). In August, he released his “Retouch Your Swag” single which premiered on Cloud9.

"He died in the early hours of Sunday, 30th September, 2018, after his car crashed into a trailer with no backlights, emitting smoke from its exhaust thus reducing visibility.

"Until his death, he was a brother, friend and father. He was laid to rest on the 2nd of October 2018.”