Ondo NSCDC Arrests Five For Stealing Motocycles, Refrigerators

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Ondo State has nabbed five men for stealing three motorcycles and five refrigerators.

The five men are Abudu Soji, Oluwasegun Dada, Olushola Ebenezer, Tobi Arowosegbe and Amos David.

Pedro Awili, the State Commandant of the NSCDC who briefed reporters on Thursday in Akure, said they were nabbed after surveillance at their hideout within the state.

Awili revealed that the suspects confessed to the crime after proper interrogation by the intelligence unit of the command. He, however, said the command will investigate more into the activities of the syndicate.

He said: "Two of the suspects, Oluwasegun Dada and Olushola Ebenezer were arrested in the Dajunma road, Akure while breaking down refrigerator shop to steal five compressors. Our men also arrested two men, Abudu Soji and Arowosegbe Tobi, who specialised in snatching and stealing motorcycles from people in the Akure metropolis.

"We are able to arrest the buyer of the stolen items, Amos David, through our investigation and discovered that Amos has been a regular buyer of stolen items in Akure. We recovered three motorcycles, bicycle, four umbrella for airtime sellers and many iron items."

He noted that the suspects would be charged to court to face prosecution, just as he warned criminals in the state to desist from crime or face the full wrath of the law.