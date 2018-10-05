19-year-old Unijos Student Murdered By 'Men In Military Uniform' Buried

Shedrach Fenan Kums, the 300 level Law student of the University of Jos who was shot dead by unknown gunmen at the University of Jos Student Village hostel, last Sunday, has been buried.

He was laid to rest on Friday at his family house at Sabon Gida, Langtang South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

According to eyewitnesses, Kums was shot in front of the student village hostel by men in "military uniform" on Sunday, September 30, 2018.

Glowing tributes from friends and students have continued to pour in on his Facebook page.