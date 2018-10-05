19-year-old Unijos Student Murdered By 'Men In Military Uniform' Buried

He was laid to rest on Friday at his family house at Sabon Gida, Langtang South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 05, 2018

Shedrach Fenan Kums, the 300 level Law student of the University of Jos who was shot dead by unknown gunmen at the University of Jos Student Village hostel, last Sunday, has been buried.

Shedrach was killed alongside many others killed in a fresh wave of violence that engulfed the state capital last weekend. See Also CRIME UniJos Student Killed 24 Hours After Admitting He Could 'Die In The Struggle' 0 Comments 4 Days Ago

According to eyewitnesses, Kums was shot in front of the student village hostel by men in "military uniform" on Sunday, September 30, 2018.

See Also ACTIVISM Men In Military Uniform Shot Unijos Student, Says Eyewitness 0 Comments 4 Days Ago

Glowing tributes from friends and students have continued to pour in on his Facebook page.

SaharaReporters, New York

