All Set For AAC National Convention On Saturday

The African Action Congress (AAC) is set to hold its national convention on Saturday, October 6, 2018, a first for the newly registered political party.

The convention, which will take place at Funplex Centre, CMD, Shangisha, Lagos will feature the presence of around 2,000 delegates from the 36 states of the federation to nominate a party chairman as well as a presidential candidate for the party.

Speaking on the event, Director General of the Take It Back movement, Dr. Malcolm Fabiyi said: “We expect the convention to be as fair as possible. So far, only one candidate has completed the registration process for the presidential position. A lot of people have indicated interest, and we will see how it goes tomorrow".

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had issued a statement earlier on Thursday to restate the October 7 deadline for political parties to conduct primaries for all elective positions for the 2019 elections.

The reminder was issued in a statement by Solomon Soyebi, the INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, in Abuja on Thursday.