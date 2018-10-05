Aregbesola In Abuja To Introduce Oyetola To Buhari

Oyetola visited Buhari on Friday at the State House, Abuja, and was accompanied by Adams Oshiomhole, APC National Chairman, as well as the incumbent Governor of the state, Rauf Aregbesola.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 05, 2018


While the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was embarking on a march to protest the result of the Osun State governorship election, President Muhammadu Buhari was receiving Gboyega Oyetola, the Osun Governor-Elect.

Earlier, Senate President Bukola Saraki, House of Representatives Speaker Yakubu Dogara, Governor Aminu Tambuwal, among other PDP chieftains, had marched to the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

According to the PDP chieftains, who rode in a truck, the protest was to show their dissatisfaction with the result, which declared Oyetola, candidate of the All Progressives Congress, as the winner of the election.

SaharaReporters, New York

