Boroffice Wins Ondo North APC Senatorial Ticket

Ajayi Boroffice, incumbent Senator representing Ondo North Senatorial District of Ondo State, has won the ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as its candidate for the 2019 general election.

Boroffice, who polled 64,300 votes, was declared the winner of the Ondo North Senatorial District primary election held in Akoko.

He was the sole contestant, after he was automatically cleared by the party's National Working Committee (NWC) and is now expected to slug it out with Segun Philip Alonge of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 race to the National Assembly.

Abuh Andrew, Chairman of the APC Primary Election Committee, who monitored the election said that the exercise was transparent.

According to Andrew, 66,200 delegates from the 72 wards of the senatorial district were accredited for the exercise. Boroffice was declared winner having polled the highest total of votes cast.

"Boroffice polled the total votes of 64,300 votes after the election and, having scored the highest number of votes cast, he is hereby declared winner," Andrew said.

He, however, commended the voters for their orderliness and peaceful conduct during the primary election.

Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were also on ground to monitor the election.

Speaking after his emergence, Mr. Boroffice said that he will coast the party (APC) to victory in 2019 and will returned elected.

He, however, noted that his chances in the 2019 general election for the National Assembly was not being threatened.

"I am not been threatened by other contestants from the other political parties because my work will speak for me.

"I know my people would again vote for me as the candidate of our party and I wil remain elected in 2019".