EFCC Rearraigns Nwaoboshi For N322m Fraud, As Judge Grants Lawmaker Leave To Travel Abroad

He was re-arraigned on Friday before Justice Aneke, who took over the case from Justice Mohammed Idris.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 05, 2018

Justice C.J. Aneke of the Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the release of the passport of the Senator representing Delta North, Peter Nwaoboshi, to enable the lawmaker to embark on a trip to Indonesia.

Nwoboshi was charged with an alleged fraud of N322m by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

He was re-arraigned on Friday before Justice Aneke, who took over the case from Justice Mohammed Idris, who was in June elevated to the Court of Appeal.

Like he did when he was first arraigned before Justice Idris on April 25, 2018, Nwaoboshi pleaded not guilty when the charges were read to him afresh. His co-defendants, Golden Touch Construction Project Limited and Suiming Electricals Limited, equally reiterated their not-guilty plea.

The defence counsel, Emmanuel Kachukwu (SAN), urged Justice Aneke to allow the senator continue with the bail earlier granted him by Justice Idris. He also urged the judge to order the release of Nwaoboshi's passport to enable him to travel to Indonesia on October 8 and return on October 19, 2018. Justice Aneke granted both prayers.

The judge said the passport should be returned to the court's registrar by October 23 and adjourned further proceedings in the case till October 25.

The charges against Nwaoboshi and his co-defendants border on conspiracy and money laundering. In the charges, the EFCC claimed that Nwaoboshi and Golden Touch Construction Project Limited purchased a property known as Guinea House, Marine Road, Apapa, Lagos for N805m between May and June 2014.

The anti-graft agency claimed that N322m out of the N805m, which Nwaoboshi and the firm paid for the property, was part of proceeds of "an unlawful act, to wit: fraud". The EFCC alleged that the N322m was transferred to the vendor of the property on the order of Suiming Electricals Limited.

Suiming Electricals Limited was accused of aiding Nwaoboshi and Golden Touch Construction Project Limited to commit money laundering on or about May 14, 2014. The prosecution said the defendants acted contrary to sections 18(a) and15(2)(d) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act 2011 and are liable to punishment under Section 15(3) of the same Act.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: NJC Asks Buhari To Sack Corrupt Justices Ofili-Ajumogobia, Agbadu-Fishim
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Court Stops NIC From Implementing Capital Policy
0 Comments
3 Weeks Ago
Corruption Osborne Towers: EFCC Invites Ex-Governor, Others
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Corruption Again, CCT Pledges Daily Trial For Saraki, Ngwuta, Others
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Corruption Court To Patience Jonathan: Prove $15.591 Is Yours
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Corruption Court Orders Forfeiture Of Stashed Cash Found At Lagos Plaza
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Saraki, Dogara, Tambuwal Lead PDP Protest To INEC Secretariat
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News CBN: 'Spray' Money And You May Go To Jail From Party Venue
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics PDP To Pressurize Presidential Aspirants To Step Down
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Elections AT A GLANCE: All The Governorship Candidates So Far Decided By APC
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Ajimobi 'Locks Up Customers' Inside Akala's 'N3billion' Property
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics PDP Presidential Aspirant Saraki Holds Secret Meeting With Taraba APC Gov Candidate
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Entertainment Nigerian Artiste Juggernaut Dies In Car Crash
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Elections Nightclub Owner Shina Peller Wins APC House Of Reps Ticket
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Elections APC Declares Dapo Abiodun Winner Of Ogun Gov Primary
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Opinion Trampled In Life, Honoured In Death By Adewale Adeoye
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Riot In Gov Ambode’s Town, Epe After Man killed At APC Primary
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics We Are Waiting For APC’s Instruction To Impeach Dogara – Lawmaker
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad