AT A GLANCE: All The Governorship Candidates So Far Decided By APC

Ahead of the Monday deadline set by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the conclusion of primaries by all Political parties, the All Progressives Congress Congress (APC) has announced the candidates in the 24 states where the winners have been decided.
Highlights of the list include Nasir el-Rufai, who is gunning for a second term as Governor of Kauna State; Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who was politically unknown till a few weeks ago when it became clear he was Bola Tinubu's anointed; and Aminu Bello Masari, former Speaker of the House of Representatives who would be seeking re-election as Governor of Katsina State.
At a glance, here are the 24:
|S/N
|NAME
|STATE
|1
|ABDULLAHI UMAR GANDUJE
|KANO STATE
|2
|MOHAMMED ABUBAKAR
|BAUCHI STATE
|3
|SIMON LALONG
|PLATEAU STATE
|4
|NASIR EL-RUFAI
|KADUNA STATE
|5
|MOHAMMED BADARU ABUBAKAR
|JIGAWA STATE
|6
|AHMED ALIYU
|SOKOTO STATE
|7
|ABUBAKAR ATIKU BAGUDU
|KEBBI STATE
|8
|AMINU BELLO MASARI
|KATSINA STATE
|9
|ABUBAKAR SANI BELLO
|NIGER STATE
|10
|BABAGANA UMARA-ZULUM
|BORNO STATE
|11
|MAI MALA BUNI
|YOBE STATE
|12
|ABUBAKAR A. SULE
|NASARAWA STATE
|13
|EMMANUEL JIMME
|BENUE STATE
|14
|BABAJIDE SANWO–OLU
|LAGOS STATE
|15
|TONYE COLE
|RIVERS STATE
|16
|UCHE OGAH
|ABIA STATE
|17
|NSIMA EKERE
|AKWA-IBOM STATE
|18
|ADEBAYO ADELABU
|OYO STATE
|19
|DAPO ABIODUN
|OGUN STATE
|20
|GREAT OGBORU
|DELTA STATE
|21
|OWAN ENOH
|CROSS-RIVER
|22
|INUWA YAHAYA
|GOMBE STATE
|23
|SUNNY OGBOJI
|EBONYI STATE
|24
|SANI ABUBAKAR DANLADI
|TARABA STATE