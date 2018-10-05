AT A GLANCE: All The Governorship Candidates So Far Decided By APC

Ahead of the Monday deadline set by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the conclusion of primaries by all Political parties, the All Progressives Congress Congress (APC) has announced the candidates in the 24 states where the winners have been decided.

Highlights of the list include Nasir el-Rufai, who is gunning for a second term as Governor of Kauna State; Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who was politically unknown till a few weeks ago when it became clear he was Bola Tinubu's anointed; and Aminu Bello Masari, former Speaker of the House of Representatives who would be seeking re-election as Governor of Katsina State.

At a glance, here are the 24: