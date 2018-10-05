AT A GLANCE: All The Governorship Candidates So Far Decided By APC

Highlights of the list include Nasir el-Rufai, who is gunning for a second term as Governor of Kauna State; Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who was politically unknown till a few weeks ago when it became clear he was Bola Tinubu's anointed; and Aminu Bello Masari, former Speaker of the House of Representatives who would be seeking re-election as Governor of Katsina State.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 05, 2018

Ahead of the Monday deadline set by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the conclusion of primaries by all Political parties, the All Progressives Congress Congress (APC) has announced the candidates in the 24 states where the winners have been decided.

At a glance, here are the 24:

S/N NAME STATE
1 ABDULLAHI UMAR GANDUJE KANO STATE
2 MOHAMMED ABUBAKAR BAUCHI STATE
3 SIMON LALONG PLATEAU STATE
4 NASIR EL-RUFAI KADUNA STATE
5 MOHAMMED BADARU ABUBAKAR JIGAWA STATE
6 AHMED ALIYU SOKOTO STATE
7 ABUBAKAR ATIKU BAGUDU KEBBI STATE
8 AMINU BELLO MASARI  KATSINA STATE
9 ABUBAKAR SANI BELLO NIGER STATE
10 BABAGANA UMARA-ZULUM BORNO STATE
11 MAI MALA BUNI YOBE STATE
12 ABUBAKAR A. SULE NASARAWA STATE
13 EMMANUEL JIMME  BENUE STATE
14 BABAJIDE SANWO–OLU LAGOS STATE
15 TONYE COLE RIVERS STATE
16 UCHE OGAH ABIA STATE
17 NSIMA EKERE AKWA-IBOM STATE
18 ADEBAYO ADELABU OYO STATE
19 DAPO ABIODUN OGUN STATE
20 GREAT OGBORU DELTA STATE
21 OWAN ENOH CROSS-RIVER
22 INUWA YAHAYA GOMBE STATE
23 SUNNY OGBOJI EBONYI STATE​
24 SANI ABUBAKAR DANLADI​ TARABA STATE​

 

