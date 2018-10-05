IGP Invites Saraki, Melaye, Murray-Bruce For 'DIsturbing Public Disturbance And Violently Attacking Policemen'

The Nigeria Police Force has invited Senate President Bukola Saraki, as well as two other lawmakers, Ben Murray-Bruce and Dino Melaye, to the Force Headquarters in Abuja for investigation on Monday, October 8, 2018.

This was disclosed in a statement related by the Police Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood, on Friday, on behlaf of Ibrahim Idris, the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

The Police invitation is coming hours after the lawmakers led a protest to the Independent National Electoral Commision (INEC) headquarters, to demand the declaration of Ademola Adeleke, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the just Osun governorship election, as winner of the poll.

Gboyega Oyetola, candidate of the ruling All Progressive Party (APC), had defeated Adeleke in a rerun election that took place on Thursday, September 27, 2018.

The Police accused the lawmakers of leading a protest that led to "public disturbance and violent attack on policemen".

The statement read: "The Inspector-General of Police has directed immediate investigation into this unprovoked and unwarranted attack on the personnel of the Nigeria Police Force and the force headquarters premises which is against the law and condemnable.

“The force will do everything within the law to bring all perpetrators of this crime to justice, no matter how highly placed.

“Consequently, Senator Bukola Saraki, Senator Dino Melaye and Senator Ben Bruce who were captured on camera to have been involved in the disturbance of public peace and public safety, unlawful blockade of Shehu Shagari way for several hours preventing motorists, road users and other members of the public from having access and passage on the highway thereby disturbing public peace and public safety and causing innocent people to scamper for safety and violent attack on policemen posted to ensure security of the force headquarters, pushing and hitting the policemen to forcefully enter the force headquarters to cause damage to police equipment and government properties are hereby invited to report themselves to the IGP Monitoring Unit at the force headquarters on Monday, 8th October, 2018 for investigation.

“Members of the public in the FCT are implored to remain calm as the situation is under control. Further development will be communicated to the public soon.”