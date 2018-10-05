Last Day For Party Primaries Remains Monday, INEC Insists

Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has restated the deadline for the conduct of party primaries and resolution of disputes arising from the exercise as Monday, October 7, 2018.

The commission also stressed that it would only accept list of candidates from party chairmen and secretaries.

This was contained in a release issued on Thursday, and signed by Prince Solomon Adedeji Soyebi, the National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee of INEC.

The statement read: "The Independent National Electoral Commission held its usual weekly meeting today, 4th October, 2018 and considered. among other things, the status of political party primaries to elect candidates into various positions for the 2019 general election.

"Eighty-nine (89) of the ninety-one (91) registered political parties that gave notice of their intention to conduct their primaries as required by the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) have commenced and are at various stages of the process.

"The Commission wishes to restate that the conduct of primaries and resolution of all disputes arising therefrom must be concluded on or before the 7th of October, 2018 as earlier published in the timetable and schedule of activities for the 2019 general election. The last day for the submission of lists of their sponsored candidates (Form CF002) and personal particulars (Form CF001) remains 18th of October, 2018 for Presidential and National Assembly and 2nd of November for Governorship and State Houses of Assembly.

"The Commission states further that it will only accept the list of candidates submitted by the National Chairman and the National Secretary."