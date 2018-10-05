NACA: 81,481 Ondo Residents Live With HIV

At least 81,481 residents are living with the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) in Ondo State, Sani Aliu, the Director-General of the National Agency for the Control of Aids has said.

Ali, who spoke on Thursday in Ondo West Local Government Area of Ondo State, while on a visit to the Palace of Osewame Kingdom, Oba Victor Kiladejo, said 10,000 out of the number of affected persons, are currently on treatment.

Represented by Josephine Kalu, the Director of Resource Mobilisaton of NACA, Aliu explained that 2,783 pregnant women have so far been infected by the virus.

She said: “Based on spectrum estimate we have 81,481 persons that are living with HIV in Ondo State as at 2017.

"Out of this figure, 10,000 persons are on treatment, including 2,783 pregnant women and the estimate for new HIV infection is 5,439."

NAN reported that the survey is tagged: 'Nigeria Aids Indicator and Impact Survey'

According to NACA, the survey is important for planning, development and strategy that will lead to eradication of HIV, Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C.

“The focus of the survey is to gather data that will help to fight current level of HIV and Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C, as we are looking at 2030 for a HIV-free generation."

NACA also noted the need for data that can be effectively used to fight the spread of the virus.

The survey is the largest HIV population survey in Nigeria, and is supported globally.