Police Tear-Gas Saraki, Secondus, Tambuwal, Lamido, Kwankwaso AT PDP's INEC Protest

The Police in Abuja on Friday tea-gassed Senate President Bukola Saraki, Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal, National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, Gombe State Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo, at the Force Headqaurters, during a march by the PDP to protest the result of the Osun governorship election.

Others tear-gassed were Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose, Taraba State Governor Darius Ishaku, former Jigawa State Governor Sule Lamido, Senator Dino Melaye, Senator Ben Murray-Bruce and presidential aspirant Danti Baba Ahmed, among others.

The protesters, who were on motorcade, had protested at the headqaurters of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to express dissatisfaction with the conduct of the election.

They also accused the electoral body of manipulating the result of the rerun poll.

Meanwhile, May Agbamuche-Mbu and Mohammed Haruna, officials of INEC, addressed the protesters, assuring the PDP leaders of the commission's determination to conduct credible elections in 2019.