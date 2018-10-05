Reckless Driver Bags Death Sentence For Knocking Down FRSC Official

A state high court sitting in Birnin Kebbi has sentenced one Usman Aliyu, a reckless driver popularly referred to as 'Customer' to death, for knocking down an official of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

Aliyu was said to have knocked down Muhammed Babangida, a Road Marshal Assistant (RMA III) with the corps.

At the time of the incident, Babangida was serving with the Kebbi State Sector Command of FRSC. He was killed while on official duty.

A statement by Bisi Kazeem, the FRSC Public Education Officer, noted that the incident occurred along Ahmadu Bello way in the state Capital, Birnin Kebbi on April 3, 2017.

According to Kazeem, Aliyu had driven a black Toyota Corolla saloon car with registration number KLG 342 AA, on the said day and initially attempted to knock down Marshal Inspector (III) Abubakar Garba Abubakar of the same patrol team, who escaped by a whisker.

When he failed, he recklessly headed for the deceased and ensured that he hit him and eventually killed him.

Kazeem said the accused was sentenced on Wednesday, October 4, 2018, hinting that the accused had absconded after knocking down the victim, but was later arrested along Kalgo road by men of the Nigeria Police Force after a tip-off.

Kazeem recalled that the Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, earlier reacted to the incessant killings of FRSC personnel when he lamented that the corps had lost 74 personnel to reckless drivers in the last 18 months.

He said: "The Federal Road Safety Corps will not stop at ensuring the prosecution of those errant drivers. It is my responsibility to ensure the safety of my personnel on the highway, so if you knock down my personnel, and you run away, I will go after you."

Oyeyemi, therefore, warned drivers to desist from such actions and always ensure that they operate within the ambit of the law.