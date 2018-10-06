BREAKING: PDP Presidential Primary Kicks Off 'Without Bauchi Delegates'

The presidential primary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) kicked off at the Adokiye Amasiemeka Stadium, Port Harcourt, capital of Rivers State on Saturday night — but without delegates from Bauchi State.

At exactly 8:47pm when the convention was formally declared open with the recitation of the national anthem, SaharaReporters observed that the corner for Bauchi delegates was stark empty.

There is a possibility that the Bauchi team could yet join up with events this night — in the event that they came late and are probably stuck with accreditation.

UPDATE: At exactly 9:23pm, bauchi delegates were seen making their way to the space alloted to them