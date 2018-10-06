BREAKING: PDP Presidential Primary Kicks Off 'Without Bauchi Delegates'

At exactly 8:47pm when the convention was formally declared open with the recitation of the national anthem, SaharaReporters observed that the corner for Bauchi delegates was stark empty.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 06, 2018

The presidential primary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) kicked off at the Adokiye Amasiemeka Stadium, Port Harcourt, capital of Rivers State on Saturday night — but without delegates from Bauchi State.

At exactly 8:47pm when the convention was formally declared open with the recitation of the national anthem, SaharaReporters observed that the corner for Bauchi delegates was stark empty.

There is a possibility that the Bauchi team could yet join up with events this night — in the event that they came late and are probably stuck with accreditation.

UPDATE: At exactly 9:23pm, bauchi delegates were seen making their way to the space alloted to them

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics No President In The World Can Be As Irresponsible As The Nigerian President, Says Kukah
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Elumelu Gave Delegates $1,500 Each, Instead Of Only N100,000 As Okowa Directed Us, Says Mrakpor
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Elections Police Tear-Gas Saraki, Secondus, Tambuwal, Lamido, Kwankwaso AT PDP's INEC Protest
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Omo-Agege 'Gets Physical' With Aspirant Over APC Senatorial Ticket
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Saraki, Dogara, Tambuwal Lead PDP Protest To INEC Secretariat
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections IN BRIEF: The 12 PDP Aspirants Who Want To Chase Buhari Out Of Aso Rock
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics No President In The World Can Be As Irresponsible As The Nigerian President, Says Kukah
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Elumelu Gave Delegates $1,500 Each, Instead Of Only N100,000 As Okowa Directed Us, Says Mrakpor
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Elections Police Tear-Gas Saraki, Secondus, Tambuwal, Lamido, Kwankwaso AT PDP's INEC Protest
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Omo-Agege 'Gets Physical' With Aspirant Over APC Senatorial Ticket
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News CBN: 'Spray' Money And You May Go To Jail From Party Venue
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Saraki, Dogara, Tambuwal Lead PDP Protest To INEC Secretariat
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections IN BRIEF: The 12 PDP Aspirants Who Want To Chase Buhari Out Of Aso Rock
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Sen. Shehu Sani’s Fate Lies In Kaduna APC Delegates – El-Rufai
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
CRIME 20-year-old Only Child Raped, Stabbed To Death In Akure
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Elections Court Stops APC From Conducting Indirect Primary In Kaduna
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics 10 Injured, 20 Vehicles Damaged As Benue PDP Primary Turns Bloody
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics APC Primaries: Gov. Yari Dares Oshiomhole, Calls Supporters Out For Protest
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad