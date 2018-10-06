Like Buhari Did With Adeosun's NYSC Case, Shittu Must Be Probed, Says Justice Movement

"Just like President Buhari did during the case of Adeosun, we will like the relevant agencies to probe Barr. Adebayo Shittu’s NYSC Issue. Folding his arms at this point in time will stain his government’s anti-corruption posture," the statement read.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 06, 2018

A socio-political group, Justice Movement, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to probe Adebayo Shittu, Minister of Communications.

The group premised its call on Shittu's admittance to not participating in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme, just as it urged Buhari to fill the void created by the resignation of some of his cabinet members.

The group also noted that Shittu's disqualification from contesting the Oyo APC governorship primary was enough to warrant his dismissal from office.

A statement, by Saka Gbolahan, Nationall Coordinator of the group, read: “The void created by the resignation of people like Dr Kayode Fayemi (now Governor-elect of Ekiti State), Kemi Adeosun and Aisha Al-Hassan should be filled as they are critical to the development of our nation. When the president is away on electioneering campaign, these new ministers would man their various ministries.

“However, just like President Buhari did during the case of Adeosun, we will like the relevant agencies to probe Barr. Adebayo Shittu’s NYSC Issue. Folding his arms at this point in time will stain his government’s anti-corruption posture. We are not saying he is guilty as alleged, but he should be investigated. He must not be allowed to return to office without being investigated.”

The group, however, expressed its commitment to Buhari's re-election bid.

